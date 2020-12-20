Luchansky was an archives specialist for NARA from 1979 until his retirement in 2017.
A German company paid Luchansky to pull and digitize archival aerial photographs of Allied bombing runs in World War II without the knowledge or approval of NARA, which paid him to provide those same photographs to the public for free, Hur’s office said in a news release.
A Maryland company paid Luchansky to research NARA cartographic holdings and obtain rolls of the agency’s aerial film, which also was part of his government job, according to Hur’s office.
An attorney for Luchansky didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Sunday.
