The cause of the smoke was found to be an arcing insulator, Jannetta said. The faulty equipment was removed and limited service resumed by about 7:20 p.m. At first, Jannetta said, trains shared a single track, but about 8 p.m. he said full service was expected soon.
Shuttle buses operated while service was halted, he said.
Arcing occurs when insulators fail, often permitting an unwanted electrical current to escape the third rail. It can produce high temperatures, smoke and fire.
At one time, insulator incidents and the smoke they produced caused numerous service disruptions. They were regarded as one of the system’s most significant maintenance problems.