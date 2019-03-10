VIRGINIA

One found dead after

McLean-area fire

One person was found dead Saturday after a house fire in the McLean area of Fairfax County, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the 1400 block of Brookhaven Drive, the county fire and rescue department said.

The cause of death was to be determined by an autopsy, officials said.

No identification or other details were available.

— Martin Weil

Homicide victim found

in Stafford County

A body was found Saturday near a road in Stafford County, and the sheriff’s office said it was that of a homicide victim.

The individual, described only as a male, was found on River Road, which runs along the Rappahannock River. The sheriff’s office said one of his arms bore a tattoo showing a woman with a finger to her lips as if urging silence.

— Martin Weil

THE REGION

Search follows report

of a body in Potomac

Authorities searched the Potomac River late Sunday afternoon after a body was reported in the water about two miles below the American Legion Bridge.

However, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Pete Piringer said searchers determined that there was no body. He noted that tennis shoes were tangled in a tree in the water, possibly prompting the call.

— Martin Weil

