ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington National Cemetery is opening a new section of gravesites with the burial of two Civil War soldiers recently discovered at a northern Virginia battlefield.

The cemetery is dedicating its 27-acre Millennium site Thursday afternoon. The expansion will add 27,000 spaces, including more than 16,000 reserved for cremated remains in a new columbarium.

The first ground burials in the new location will be two soldiers whose remains were found in a surgeon’s pit At Manassas National Battlefield among a batch of severed limbs. Experts believe the two were Union soldiers who died during the Second Battle of Bull Run in 1862.

The expansion occurs as Arlington is considering changes to the eligibility requirements for burial at the cemetery to preserve its lifespan. More than 400,000 are interred there.

