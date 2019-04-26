ARLINGTON, Va. — A northern Virginia county is asking a state board to rename a highway that currently honors Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The Arlington County Board voted unanimously Thursday night in favor of a resolution asking the Commonwealth Transportation Board to change the name of Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.

Under state law, the county cannot change the name itself but must petition the CTB. Only since 2012 has the board had that authority — before then, the name change would have required approval of the Virginia Legislature.

The road, which also carries the designation of U.S. 1, is already called Richmond Highway in Fairfax County and Alexandria.

The county estimates it will have to spend $17,000 to pay for new street signs if the board approves the change.

