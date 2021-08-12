“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of our employees, residents and community. When anyone visits a County Government facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19.”
Officials in the nearby city of Alexandria and Fairfax County have said they were considering such a mandate but have not implemented it yet.
Arlington, like most jurisdictions in the region, is seeing a “substantial” level of community spread of the virus, in part driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
APS Superintendent Francisco Durán said in a statement that “mandatory staff vaccinations and our universal mask requirement are two of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are vital ways we are working to keep our schools open and safe for all.”
County and public school employees will be required to submit vaccine documentation, according to a news release. Unvaccinated employees will be required to undergo free testing at least every week. The order goes into effect Aug. 30.
Antonio Olivo contributed to this report.