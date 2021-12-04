I frequently walk the ground of Arlington National Cemetery, not only for the exercise but because it’s a place of beauty and peace and comfort. Nearly every visit includes a stop at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Why does the date on the pediment on the front of Arlington Memorial Amphitheater correctly show the year it was built — 1915 — as MCMXV, but the cornerstone on the amphitheater’s tomb side shows the year as MDCCCCXV. The latter is incorrect, at least in currently accepted format, but it does indeed say 1915 — in a convoluted logic. Why the inconsistency?