Some of the cemetery’s most famous sites, including the John F. Kennedy gravesite and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, will remain closed, the statement said.
“As conditions in the National Capital Region have continued to improve, our goal is to provide increased access for the public to visit a loved one’s gravesite,” Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery, said in a statement. “We hope this limited reopening will better accommodate our visitors.”