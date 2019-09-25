THE DISTRICT

Armed man arrested after burglary report

One man was arrested after what police described as an early-morning barricade situation in the 16th Street Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, authorities said.

The incident unfolded about 4 a.m. Wednesday after police received a call about a possible burglary in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue, according to D.C. police.

Assistant Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said a man pointed a gun at authorities and threatened them before closing the door of a house a few blocks from 16th Street NW. He said that people were inside the house at the time and that law enforcement tried to communicate with the man, who was also inside.

Eventually the man came out and was placed under arrest.

— Dana Hedgpeth

City sets record again for days of thunder

Washington has broken an annual record for days with recorded thunder for a second year in a row.

The 63 days this year with thunder reported at Reagan National Airport surpasses the record last year of 62 days. Although we are in the midst of a storm hiatus, we could add a few more days with thunder before year’s end.

Every month of the warm season featured above- to well-above-normal thunder. May and July set records.

The record on thunder assembled from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet dates to 1973. The thunder counts are logged in hourly weather reports at the airport. Some days can count as thunder days even when a storm is not happening there. In other words, nearby storms heard by monitoring systems also count.

An average year sees about 34 thunder days.

— Ian Livingston

MARYLAND

State prepares for smoking-age increase

The Maryland Department of Health is reaching out to retailers to prepare them for an increase in the age when people can buy tobacco.

Starting Tuesday, the age for buying tobacco products in Maryland will increase from 18 to 21. The law also will apply to electronic smoking devices and vaping.

The department says it has reached out to more than 4,000 randomly selected tobacco retailers across the state to prepare them for the change.

The change comes as Maryland and 37 other states are investigating severe lung illnesses associated with vaping. As of Tuesday, there were 20 cases reported in Maryland.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Man at home day care charged in abuse case

A Fairfax County man was charged Wednesday with sexually abusing three children at a former in-home day care in Annandale about a decade ago, cases that follow previous convictions for abuse that happened at the day-care facility.

Elwood L. Thomas, 35, was arrested at his probation office on five counts of rape, one count of abduction with intent to defile and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in alleged abuse at the Happy Land Daycare that occurred between 2006 and 2010, police said.

The day care closed in 2012 after Thomas was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery involving children at Happy Land in the 6400 block of Holyoke Drive, police said. Thomas later pleaded guilty in the cases and served a one-year sentence. Thomas lived in the home where the day care was located and briefly worked there.

In July, police said they learned that three other victims had alleged that they had been sexually abused by Thomas. Police said there could be additional victims.

— Justin Jouvenal