It was the great poet Aerosmith who said “Walk this way.” But how, exactly, should we walk?

If the response to my Monday column about abysmal pedestrian etiquette is any indication, walking “this way” — i.e., correctly — means not hogging the sidewalk. If you’re in a group, don’t move, phalanx-like, down the pavement, forcing others to step into the street or flatten themselves against a building.

“My solution is that I just dead stop walking,” wrote Jessica Hahn of Arlington, Va. “Then they are forced to walk around me. Works every time.”

David Ballard of Reston, Va., has a different technique: “I generally put my arms out in front of me with my palms together, kind of like I am getting ready to dive, to let them know that I intend to slice through them.”

David said this is a common gesture in much of the world to indicate you are hoping to squeeze through a group that’s, say, talking in the hallway when you need to pass.

Wrote David: “That usually works, but I confess that I have not yet reached the level of Zen or calm or whatever that the fact that I have to do this doesn’t bother me.”

When Margaret Harrison used to regularly navigate L’Enfant Plaza’s crowded Yellow Line platform, she had two methods to cut through crowds: The first was to find someone bigger than she is and walk in his wake.

The second, wrote Margaret of Arlington, Va., was to “Walk slowly forward on a straight line in the middle of the space while looking down at the ground in front of me. When I did this the crowd would magically part like the Red Sea! Works every time. I used my peripheral vision to avoid accidents.”

The District’s Patti Burger wrote: “I’m starting to believe that we need to paint a stripe down the middle of the sidewalk with arrows pointing the direction each side should walk. I’ve started just stopping and saying ‘Excuse me’ until someone realizes they need to make room.”

Would signage help? George Miller of Warrenton, Va., isn’t convinced. “I totally agree with you about the rudeness on sidewalks but good luck getting anything done about it,” he wrote. “Walmart clearly has their entrance doors marked ‘Enter’ and ‘Exit’ yet it’s tough to get in and out of the store due to all the people walking against the signs. Let’s face it, people are going to do whatever they want to do.”

People doing whatever they want to do is the reason for most of the world’s strife. Deborah Odell of Alexandria, Va., thinks she can pinpoint when this particular problem began.

“My friends and I started noticing large numbers of people walking abreast in the mid-1980s, coinciding with the rampant greed and aggression of the Wall Street boom,” she wrote. “I usually use the stop-dead-in-my-tracks approach, where possible . . . Letting one’s heavy shoulder bag swing freely is another option, one I use less now that I am older and taking into consideration that these days anyone might be armed.”

Deborah said she’s noticed that over the past decade outside behavior has moved inside, with people walking three or four abreast in hallways and stopping to chat. To penetrate the mass, she suggests repeating “Excuse me” — several times, increasingly loudly.

It works, but “the blockers almost always are outraged that one dares to claim passage,” Deborah wrote.

Arnold Berke of Chevy Chase, Md., wonders: “If motorists in the U.K. and elsewhere drive on the left side of the road, do pedestrians in those countries usually walk on the left side of the sidewalk? A logical response would be ‘yes,’ but I’m not really sure.”

Mark Easton, an editor at the BBC, addressed this in 2014 in an essay on the BBC News website. The short answer is no.

“The British are ambulatory anarchists,” he wrote. “The British have little sense of pavement etiquette, preferring a slalom approach to pedestrian progress. When two strangers approach each other, it often results in the performance of a little gavotte as they double-guess in which direction the other will turn.”

This is a particular pet peeve of My Lovely Wife, who travels often to England for business. Just as she feels that people in the USA should walk on the right, she feels people in Britain should walk on the left. Actually, she wishes they would just pick a side and stay there.

That’s what she does. Many’s the time I’ve walked with her on a London sidewalk. As I pinball about, dodging the oncoming crowd — right, center, left — I look over to see her locomoting resolutely in her lane, as determined as a salmon swimming against the stream.

