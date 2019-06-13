THE DISTRICT

Arrest in fatal shooting in Northwest

Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred hours earlier inside an apartment at Tyler House, a complex at North Capitol Street near New York Avenue in Northwest Washington.

George Malik Anderson, 21, of Northwest, was charged with second-degree murder while armed. He is accused of killing Devin Butler, 24, whom police said had no fixed address.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on the fourth floor of the building in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. Police said Butler was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not comment on a possible motive or say why the two men apparently were inside the same apartment.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Worker buried under yard debris dies

One person died Thursday afternoon after he was buried under debris at the Shady Grove Transfer Station in Derwood, fire officials said.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 1:40 p.m. and arrived to find a worker at the facility buried underneath a large pile of yard waste.

Officials said they were able to locate the worker, who they estimated had been under the debris for 15 minutes.

The worker was extricated with traumatic injuries, fire officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County police are investigating the death.

— Laurel Demkovich

VIRGINIA

GMU's Cabrera named Georgia Tech president

George Mason University President Ángel Cabrera will become the next leader of Georgia Tech, Georgia education officials announced Thursday.

Cabrera, 51, has led Virginia’s largest public university since July 2012. George Mason, based in Fairfax County, has more than 37,000 students.

On June 6, Cabrera was named the sole finalist to become Georgia Tech’s next president. The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia, which approved the selection, said Cabrera will take office by Sept. 15.

Georgia Tech, based in Atlanta, has about 29,400 students and is ranked among the top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report.

— Nick Anderson

