THE DISTRICT

Arrest in attempted White House breach

A woman was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly attempted to jump a security barrier in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest Washington, officials said.

Vinita Smith, 55, of Southeast Washington was charged with unlawful entry in the incident, which happened around 2:30 p.m., according to a D.C. police report. Police said the White House was in a lockdown mode when the incident occurred.

Smith was being detained until her initial court appearance on Thursday.

In December, a man from Germany was arrested after a Secret Service officer saw him pull down his pants and expose himself as he posed for a picture in front of the White House.

And in July, three men were arrested in unrelated incidents of breaching the White House security fences or violating orders to stay away from the U.S. Capitol.

— Dana Hedgpeth, Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police identify man, 26, who was killed

Police released the identity of a person who was killed Wednesday in Prince George’s County, the fourth homicide this year in the Maryland county.

Around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of Baltic Street in Capitol Heights for the report of an injured person, Prince George’s County police said in a statement Thursday. There they found 26-year-old Regis Payne of Northeast Washington with a gunshot wound and unresponsive. Payne was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 301-772-4925.

The crime comes amid several homicides in the Washington area in the first days of the new year. In the District, eight people have been killed in the first eight days of this year.

Last year, Prince George’s County had 60 homicides, according to tracking by The Washington Post.

— Dana Hedgpeth,

Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Microsoft will grow date center operation

Microsoft plans to expand its data center operation in Southside Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that the tech giant was going to make a “significant” investment at its operations in Mecklenburg County. He said the expansion will create 100 new jobs.

Northam approved a $1.5 million grant for the expansion. The company will also be eligible for the tax breaks for data centers. The data center tax breaks are by far the biggest type of business tax breaks the state offers.

— Associated Press