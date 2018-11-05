THE DISTRICT

Arrest made in

Edgewood killing

D.C. police on Monday arrested a man suspected in the August killing of a 25-year-old museum worker who was shot near his house in the Edgewood community of Northeast Washington.

Mark Anthony Fletcher III, 19, of Hyattsville, Md., was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police said Fletcher was in the D.C. jail on a gun charge when he was arrested in connection with the killing.

Travis Barksdale, 25, was the District’s 100th homicide victim of 2018. There have been 141 killings in 2018, compared with 97 at this time in 2017.

Barksdale was shot soon after midnight on Aug. 23 in the 600 block of Evarts Street NE, around the corner from the house in which he grew up. He crafted hands for figures at the Madame Tussauds wax museum.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Truck collides with Amtrak train

A truck collided with an Amtrak train during Monday evening’s rush hour, causing a diesel fuel leak and significant rail delays, officials said.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said about 5 p.m. that a train and truck had collided in Gaithersburg.

Daniel Ogren, another spokesman for the department, said that the collision occurred at East Diamond Avenue and Chestnut Street, and that there was a report of a “significant diesel fuel leak” from the front of the train. As a result, Amtrak, MARC and CSX service was suspended.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the leak was under control.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man charged in

3 sexual assaults

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred Thursday in Montgomery County, and he was also charged in connection with two incidents later in the day involving two more female victims, county police said.

Police indicated that fingerprints taken from a soda bottle played a role in their investigation.

They said Mahoumon Todomaey, 34, whose address was not confirmed, was charged with first-degree rape in connection with a 6 a.m. Thursday attack on Shady Grove Road in Rockville.

In addition, police said, he was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree rape in connection with two incidents that occurred about 10 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment house in Gaithersburg.

In the first of the three incidents, police said the female victim was walking to work on the sidewalk of Shady Grove Road when an assailant approached from behind and knocked her down into a grassy area near Blackwell Road.

— Martin Weil

and Dana Hedgpeth