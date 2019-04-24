THE DISTRICT

Arrest made in fatal stabbing in Southeast

D.C. police have arrested a man in a fatal stabbing that occurred earlier this month in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Kevon Pinkett, 18, of Southeast, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. He was arrested Tuesday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said Pinkett is charged in the April 5 stabbing of Edwin Richardson, 49, of Southeast, shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Richardson died at a hospital.

Authorities did not discuss a possible motive in the case.

— Peter Hermann

Police charge man in attack at Metro station

D.C. police have charged a man with critically stabbing another man Tuesday afternoon just outside the fare gates at the Columbia Heights Metro station in Northwest Washington.

The attack occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the station, in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW. Police said it occurred on the station’s mezzanine level.

Police charged Delonte Hunter, 20, of Northwest, with assault with intent to kill while armed.

Court documents filed in the case on Wednesday said the two men knew each other and have been involved in previous disputes.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive but said the victim, who has not been identified, was in critical condition at a hospital. Police said homicide detectives have been assigned to the case because of the severity of the victim’s injuries.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police request help in locating alleged rapist

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a man who allegedly raped a woman Saturday in Montgomery Village.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. when a woman got off a Ride-On bus in the 19300 block of Watkins Mill Road, a few blocks from Montgomery Village Avenue.

She told Montgomery County police she noticed a man following her as she walked from the bus stop. She started to run, and he followed her, knocking her down. The man then pulled her into a grassy area in the woods nearby and raped her, according to police.

She ran to her home and then later went to a nearby hospital, where police were called.

On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the alleged attacker and described him as a white man in his late 20s. He has brown hair, stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, they said.

The attacker has a tattoo behind his left ear and was last seen wearing jeans and a sweatshirt, according to police.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and/or an indictment. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

