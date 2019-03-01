THE DISTRICT

Arrest is made in homicide in Southeast

Authorities said they have arrested a 38-year-old man in the December slaying of a Southeast Washington man.

Robert Tyrone Henson, who has no fixed address, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed in the fatal shooting of Richard Lee Dudley, 37.

D.C. police said Dudley was shot around 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE near the Suitland Parkway.

Notified of the sound of shots, police found a man who later was identified as Dudley suffering from several bullet wounds.

He was taken to a hospital and died there.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Temple Hills man dies after car hits tree

A man died after the vehicle he was driving veered off a road and crashed into a tree in Prince George’s County, officials said.

The incident happened at about 10:40 p.m. near Old Marlboro Pike and Pennsylvania Avenue in the Upper Marlboro area.

Prince George’s police said the car left the road for “reasons that remain under investigation” and struck a tree.

Antoine Bethea, 43, of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Pedestrian who was hit last month dies

A 69-year-old man has died after being hit by an SUV in February in Montgomery County, officials said.

Tam Minh Pham of Gaithersburg died Thursday, according to Montgomery County Police.

He was crossing Midcounty Highway near Montgomery Village Avenue in the Montgomery Village area just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 when he was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.

The Ford’s driver was not hurt, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials said they are trying to determine whether Pham was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Driver fatally shot on Suitland Parkway

A man driving along the Suitland Parkway in Maryland on Friday afternoon was fatally struck by a bullet, and a female passenger in the front seat was wounded, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes.

The identities of the victims were not immediately made public.

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police, said investigators do not know from where the shots were fired. Delgado said it appeared the vehicle was moving when the shooting occurred.

The Park Police are handling the incident because the parkway is on federal land maintained by the National Park Service.

The condition of the passenger was not immediately available.

— Peter Hermann

Robbery investigated as a hate crime

Montgomery County police are investigating a Thursday armed robbery as a hate crime, saying that two masked men used a slur linked to the victim’s perceived sexual orientation.

The victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Police said the victim was walking along Navahoe Drive, near University Boulevard East in Silver Spring, just after 10 p.m. Thursday. Two men confronted the victim, demanded money and items, assaulted the victim and fled, police said.

Police did not say what kind of weapon the suspects used.

— Dan Morse

