THE DISTRICT

Police make arrests

in two homicides

D.C. police made two arrests in homicides that took place in December and April, officials said, including the killing of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a burning car.

Marcel Vines, 22, of Southeast was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of 23-year-old Kerrice Lewis of Hyattsville, who was found fatally shot Dec. 28, police said Wednesday.

Lewis was found unresponsive inside a burning vehicle in an alley in the 800 block of Adrian Street SE, police said. She had been shot several times.

In February, police arrested 23-year-old Ashton Briscoe in connection with Lewis’s death. They indicated at that time that they were looking for another suspect.

Police on Tuesday announced a second arrest, in a homicide from April in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue NW. Kevin Carter, 30, with no fixed address, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the killing of Yusef Turner, 33.

Turner, of Northwest, was found April 5 inside a business, police said. He had been beaten, they said, and he died the next day.

On April 25, police arrested Keith Sweptson, 29, of Northeast and charged him with first-degree murder in Turner’s death. Police at that time released a photo of another suspect.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

VIRGINIA

17-year-old charged in fatal Pr. William crash

Authorities have charged a 17-year-old in Virginia with reckless driving in a crash that killed a woman.

Prince William County police said the crash occurred July 24 and injured Judy A. Isom, 67, of Centreville, who died 11 days later. Officials said they found that the teenager was at fault after crashing into the woman’s car at the intersection of Rollins Ford Road and Estate Manor Drive in Bristow.

Police said the teenager, who was driving a 2018 Subaru Forrester, stopped at a stop sign and then hit Isom’s 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.

Police did not release the teenager’s name.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Bomb threat closes

Arlington Cemetery

Arlington National Cemetery was evacuated for several hours Wednesday after a bomb threat.

Officials at the famous Northern Virginia cemetery said that emergency services responded and that visitors and employees were evacuated from public areas and buildings about 9:30 a.m. The cemetery reopened by 3 p.m., said Barbara Lewandrowski, a spokeswoman.

She said there were no reports of injuries and everyone was evacuated safely. The threat was made to the cemetery and not to a specific area of the 624-acre site.

The threat remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth