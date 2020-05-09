Arundel’s 6-year-old sister, Jocelyn Sladen, was women’s editor — “which is kind of a bore,” she told Answer Man. “I also did some comic strips. But I was a pretty minor figure. Little sister: They had to let her do something.”

While Nicky’s News covered such juvenile topics as losing a tooth, it also interviewed highfliers including Secretary of War Harry Woodring. It no doubt helped that the Arundels’ father, Russell, was well connected. He was a former journalist who had worked on Capitol Hill before turning to lobbying, eventually representing the sugar industry. The elder Arundel earned a fortune as one of the largest Pepsi-Cola bottlers on the East Coast.

Turning up again and again in the mimeographed pages of Nicky’s News was the demand for giraffes. As Answer Man recounted last week, the 1926 Smithsonian-Chrysler Expedition to East Africa had returned with two giraffes: Hi-Boy and Dot. But both were dead within 18 months. The National Zoo had been giraffe-less for a decade.

Nicky argued: “Children get lots of fresh air at the zoo, and they would like to go there if the giraffes were there.” He encouraged other papers to pick up the torch. They did, writing about the boy journalist’s crusade.

When The Post interviewed Ernest P. Walker, the zoo’s acting director, he said: “Nicky’s not the only one who wants giraffes. Visitors out here are always asking us, ‘Now, where are the giraffes?’ ”

Walker was the acting director because the zoo’s actual director, William Mann, was at that exact moment on another massive collecting trip, with the National Geographic Society. Like the 1926 expedition, it was a success. Among the 300 animals bagged were a Sumatran tiger, two black leopards, a clouded leopard, a Komodo dragon, a giant squirrel, a cassowary, a king cobra — and four giraffes.

The long-necked quartet made its public debut on Oct. 13, 1937. Noted The Post: “Nicky Arundel, long a campaigner for giraffes in his neighborhood publication, was so delighted at the first sight of the creatures that he was as speechless as his idols.”

One of the giraffes was named Nicky, in his honor. Another was named Spring Song, zoo director Mann’s nickname for Jocelyn Arundel. (The others were Nageoma — for National Geographic — and Bob.)

Was Nicky responsible for getting them? Well, his parents were friends with Mann and his wife, Lucille. Answer Man suspects that Mann was tickled to see the boy support the very things the zoo director himself already wanted. A giraffe-loving kid journalist made a great story — and helped publicize the zoo.

After graduating from Sidwell Friends, Arundel went to Harvard then joined the Marine Corps, serving first in Korea then Vietnam. In Vietnam, he was part of the Saigon Military Mission, a CIA-directed covert effort to subvert the communists through various psychological tricks and paramilitary efforts.

Upon his return from Vietnam, the 27-year-old Arundel joined his father on a trip to Africa to try to procure an animal even more desirable than a giraffe: a gorilla.

He was successful. In February 1955, Arundel found himself in Brazzaville, the capital of French Equatorial Africa, trying to arrange transportation for two baby gorillas to Washington. At first, no airline would fly them. Then Arundel contacted the small Belgian carrier Sabena.

“He made a promise to the airline that if it took him and the two baby gorillas out of Africa, he would have reporters and photographers on the tarmac in New York City taking pictures of its plane,” wrote Kara Arundel, Nick’s daughter-in-law, in her 2017 book “Raising America’s Zoo: How Two Wild Gorillas Helped Transform the National Zoo.”

The gorillas — a male named Nikumba and a female named Moka — were dressed in diapers and carried aboard the DC-6 in Arundel’s arms. The trio took a seat in the cabin, where other passengers helped feed the gorillas formula from baby bottles.

Arundel told contradictory stories about how Moka and Nikumba came into his possession. It made a better yarn for the Marine to have captured them himself, which is what many newspapers wrote.

“In 1955, that was heroic,” Kara Arundel said.

Later, Arundel downplayed his role in the capture. Kara Arundel thinks it’s likely that Russell Arundel bought the gorillas from others for $10,000.

Of course, that still would have involved separating the babies from their parents. Over time, the once-common practices of zoos — the expeditions, the Great White Hunters, the mothers killed to take orphaned babies — became unacceptable.

Moka died in 1968, Nikumba in 1990. Together, the pair produced three offspring

Arundel continued his involvement with the zoo, eventually leading the Friends of the National Zoo.

“We all are, and were, an animal conservation family,” said sister Jocelyn.

Arundel stuck with journalism. He bought country radio station WARL and turned it into the D.C. area’s first all-news station, WAVA. He also owned the Times Community newspapers published in Northern Virginia.

Arundel died in 2011 at 83, an animal-loving journalist to the end.