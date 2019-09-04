

Jayne Hutcheson, veterinary technician, left, works on an IV line as Elyshia Hankin, a veterinary radiologist from Friendship Hospital for Animals, performs an ultrasound on the National Zoo’s giant panda Bei Bei on Wednesday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

A blood-oxygen monitor is clipped to the animal’s large pink tongue. An endoscope has been fed down his throat to examine his small intestine. And technician Jayne Hutcheson is swabbing his paws with blue paint for keepsake paw prints.

Beneath the surgical lights, the National Zoo’s giant panda Bei Bei is on his back on the operating table. He has a catheter in his jugular vein held in place with staples, and a blood pressure cuff on one leg.

His tiny black eyes are open, and bits of dust rise from his thick fur. But he has been anesthetized and does not react to the experts preparing him for his new adventure and, perhaps, the end of an era at the zoo.

Bei Bei, the youngest of the zoo’s three giant pandas, is headed to China, probably this fall. And before he goes, veterinarians and technicians Wednesday gave him a thorough checkup at the zoo’s hospital.

Over several hours, as the monitors beeped and technicians took notes, he was X-rayed and scoped. His abdomen was examined with ultrasound and his muscles were prodded by a nutritionist.

Blood, photos and at least one selfie were taken.

Near the end, visiting veterinarian J.D. Foster, from Washington’s Friendship Hospital for Animals, said: “This looks pretty darn good.”

National Zoo veterinarian James Steeil replied: “I’ll take pretty darn good.”

The zoo is entering a time of transition in its almost 50-year experience with giant pandas.

After Bei Bei, 4, goes, the zoo will be down to its two adult pandas: Mei Xiang, 21, a female, and Tian Tian, 22, a male.

By prior agreement with the Chinese, all giant panda cubs born in U.S. zoos must be sent to a breeding program in China once they turn 4. Bei Bei, a subadult, turned 4 in August.

Two National Zoo cubs already have been shipped to China in recent years. Tai Shan, a male, was moved there in 2010, and Bao Bao, a female, was moved in 2017.

In addition, the extended 20-year Chinese lease of the two adults will be up Dec. 7, 2020. China owns and leases all giant pandas in U.S. zoos.

The National Zoo says it has not discussed in detail with China what will happen then.

Would the zoo keep its two adults on a lease extension, and study them as they grow old?

Would China exchange them for a younger breeding pair?

Should the current tension with China continue, would that be a factor?

Zoo officials declined to speculate.



Giant panda Bei Bei undergoes a general physical and wellness exam at the National Zoo. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

National Zoo chief veterinarian Don Neiffer listens to Bei Bei’s heartbeat during the exam. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

But Brandie Smith, the deputy director, said Wednesday that the zoo has to decide where it wants to take its giant panda program next.

“We’re talking about where we want our research to go in the future,” she said at the zoo. “A big part of our research was on giant panda reproduction.”

With the birth of three cubs, “we cracked the code,” she said. “So it’s almost like it’s the end of that era. So what fills in that space?”

“Also, we were big on giant panda population management,” she said. “The National Zoo, we really kind of helped create the breeding plan for the entire global panda population. Again, box checked. . . . So what comes in to fill that space?”

Meanwhile, the zoo has been waiting to find out whether Mei Xiang might be pregnant or is experiencing a false pregnancy. In the latter case, the panda exhibits all the signs of pregnancy, but no cub is delivered.

Mei Xiang, who has had numerous false pregnancies in past years, was artificially inseminated in March and is near the end of her 90- to 185-day gestation period.

As observers kept a close eye on her in the panda house, Bei Bei was on the table under a red heating blanket to keep him warm during the examinations.

He’d had some gastrointestinal problems in recent weeks. And he underwent successful surgery in 2016 to remove a clump of food stuck in his bowel.

So, in addition to his checkup, veterinarians wanted to examine his digestive tract.

“Pandas, not just in captive situations but even in the wild, as a species they seem to have a propensity for gastrointestinal disease,” said the zoo’s chief veterinarian, Don Neiffer.

“With him in particular, actually with all animals, when they go to another institution . . . or another country, there’s usually a pre-shipment examination that occurs,” he said.

“But because he has this history of a gastrointestinal obstruction, and he more recently was a little off because of [a] mucus stool, we really wanted to take the opportunity to just work him up,” Neiffer said.

“We’re not expecting to find anything,” he said. “We want to make sure that there’s nothing that we’re missing.”

(The zoo said after the procedures that everything seemed fine.)

As the veterinarians worked, Hutcheson, the technician, and panda keeper Marty Dearie worked on getting the inked paw prints on pieces of white paper.

“This is for those of our team who’ve been with him since he was a cub,” said zoo spokeswoman Annalisa Meyer. “This is like the most perfect memory . . . that you can have.”

It’s a panda signature, she said.