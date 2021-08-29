That 84-degree reading and the lack of rain, at least through evening, combined to make Sunday a day unmatched statistically for weeks. Aug. 4 was our last day that was both dry and cooler.
For most of Sunday, Washington existed under a blanket of overcast. Skies remained gray for hours, but unlike 17 earlier August days, they brought no rain.
Our peak wind gust was 18 mph, but the day’s average wind was only 6.1 mph, about the average here for the month so far.
Perhaps any ability to sense the far-off storm from conditions here may have been beyond the powers of most of us.