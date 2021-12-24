But even that modest quantity of motion in the air around us seemed to vanish as time went on.
As evening neared, and with it one of the most celebrated nights of the calendar, the Night Before Christmas, the atmosphere appeared to meet the moment.
At 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the Weather Service reported that in Washington winds were calm.
It was as if the air, in its notable stillness, offered a soothing and stabilizing counterpoint the turbulence of life at a time of the coronavirus pandemic.
Not all was either overcast or totally calm Saturday. Morning skies showed a more vivid mien.
Early on the Day before Christmas, thin, white clouds seemed to create lacy traceries as they crisscrossed a sky of pure blue.
Connoisseurs of crockery and tableware might even have likened the sight to a setting of Wedgwood china, with a bit of morning breeze constantly rearranging the pattern.