As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and concern in the United States rises, doctors in the region are mounting a defense to the virus on two main fronts.

The first is in medical centers and hospitals, where physicians are running drills and reviewing protocols as preparations are underway to catch possible infections. The second is in the realm of public opinion, where doctors say growing coronavirus anxiety would be better directed toward, say, the common flu.

“Everyone seems to have the flu, not the coronavirus,” said Craig DeAtley, director of the Institute for Public Health Emergency Readiness at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “It’s important to put this into context: We’re in the middle of flu season, and the flu, whether it’s an A strain or a B strain or what, has sickened more and killed thousands more than the coronavirus has.”

Six cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States as of Friday in California, Washington state, Illinois and Arizona. The State Department on Thursday issued a safety advisory warning Americans not to travel to China — where the death toll surpassed 200 on Friday — due to the public health threat posed by the rapidly spreading disease.

In the District, Maryland and Virginia, three possible coronavirus cases are being investigated.

In Northern Virginia, a student at George Mason University who was tested for the virus remains in isolation as the school awaits results, which are expected in the coming days. Officials also are awaiting results for two cases in the District that were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Results for at least four other cases in the Washington region — two in Virginia, one in Maryland and one in the District — have come back negative.

In each case, health departments collect swabs from the patient, then send the samples to a CDC lab in Atlanta, where the agency runs a test.

As the disease becomes more widespread, hospital officials say it’s likely health agencies will be able to test patients locally for the deadly coronavirus strain.

“We are still learning so much about this coronavirus,” said Jan Zakrzewski, an infectious disease physician with Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group. “How best to control it, how best to screen for it, how best to treat it and so on.”

But so far, little has changed at hospitals, medical centers and urgent care clinics in the Washington region.

Posters in hospital waiting rooms warn patients to take extra care to prevent the spread of disease. Cough into a sleeve, they instruct; wash your hands frequently.

Some intake forms have been augmented to include questions about recent travel. Nurses and doctors have been primed to ask for more extensive histories, including information on recent international trips and contact with anyone who has been outside the country.

Much of the preparation at medical facilities has been behind the scenes.

“We’re not planning on putting on the full hazmat suits or activating our biocontainment unit — that’s overkill,” said Glenn Wortmann, director of infectious diseases at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “The moment someone comes in with a respiratory tract infection, sore throat, fever, cough, right away we’re going to give them a surgical mask to put on — but that’s the same thing we’d do for influenza anyway. The next question is: Have you traveled from China sometime in the last 14 days or been in contact with someone who has?”

The nation’s capital might be better prepared than most areas to combat such a virus, officials said. Thanks to a diverse and often international patient population, medical clinics in the region routinely prepare for diseases long before they reach the United States.

Children’s National Hospital began prepping to treat the coronavirus in late December — nearly a month before cases in the United States began to surface.

“As soon as the news broke that China reported its first case, we’ve been following the news very closely,” said Xiaoyan Song, director of infection control and epidemiology at Children’s. “We really were expecting this.”

Many medical facilities continue to run drills for treating other highly infectious diseases more commonly found overseas, including ebola.

“We’re an international city and an international hospital with patients that come from so many places that our eyes are always on the global level,” Song said. “We’re always tracking these diseases that anywhere else, I think, physicians would not worry about. Not because we want them to be in our hospital, but so that we’re prepared for them to come.”

Though much remains unknown about the Wuhan coronavirus, health officials have advised that symptoms of the disease — fever, coughing, trouble breathing — can appear within two to 14 days of exposure. This long incubation period could mean more cases as time passes, experts said.

On Thursday, the first person-to-person transmission of the virus in the United States was confirmed in Chicago, where the patient had been in contact with a woman who upon her return from Wuhan, China, became the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause disease in people and animals, ranging from the common cold to more serious illnesses like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

D.C. Department of Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt gave a presentation Tuesday to the D.C. Council about how the District is working with federal agencies to monitor the outbreak. The next day, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told reporters the state is “taking every precaution to prepare and mobilize whatever resources are necessary to address the coronavirus,” including notifying travelers coming through Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport about the virus and coordinating with universities to monitor students who have traveled to China.

Several universities in the region, including the University of Maryland, the University of Virginia and American University, have suspended student and faculty trips to China for the spring semester. Other students already studying in China have been told to return home en masse.

Health experts recommend those who believe they might have contracted the coronavirus to contact their primary care physicians, who will evaluate their symptoms and take samples, if necessary.

