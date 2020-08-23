My office window overlooks the square, but I haven’t been to The Washington Post’s newsroom since March. On Thursday morning, I parked on K Street and walked around the fenced perimeter of the park. I’d heard that the work was going to require the removal of more than half of the existing trees — 63 out of 105 — but I was still surprised by the “We had to destroy the village in order to save it” vibe of the place.

The trees in the eastern third of the park were gone, construction trailers parked in their place. Most of the other trees had white Xs or red dots painted on them, not something you want to be wearing if you’re a tree. Among the missing trees was a large, white-barked specimen that once stood in the northeast corner. I think it was a sycamore, though perhaps it was a plane tree.

I’m not an expert. I just know what I like. And I always liked that tree.

The trees of Franklin Square are not the healthiest. They’re victims of compacted soil and predatory rodents. I remember that one of the trees on the food truck side of the park had sheet metal stretched across a hole at the bottom. I think that was to keep the rats out. Yuck.

I am not among those people who think squirrels aren’t much better than rats. Squirrels are just as much a part of an urban park as the trees themselves. And they have a symbiotic relationship with the humans who frequent the park. We feed them. They entertain us.

When I was at Franklin Square last week, I met a woman who stood on the sidewalk on the K Street side, trying to coax a pair of squirrels through the chain link fence with a graham cracker.

“They normally eat from the people in the park,” she said. “Now they can’t eat.”

First the pandemic stripped the park of soft-touch humans. Then humans stripped the park of many of its trees.

“Have you seen the white squirrels?” I asked her.

“That’s Princess Leia and her babies,” the graham cracker lady said.

I hadn’t ever heard them called that, but squirrel naming is not a precise thing. There are probably as many names for the albino squirrels of Franklin Square — there are (or were) three — as there are people who’ve seen them.

Of course, it doesn’t matter what we call them. I’m sure squirrels have their own names for each other.

“Her nest is in that tree on the left,” the woman said, pointing to a tree close to I Street NW. I couldn’t tell if it was one of the ones marked for removal.

I buttonholed one of the workers and asked if he’d seen a white squirrel since construction began. He said he had, so that’s a good sign.

I hope the squirrels can hold out. The park service plans to plant 119 new trees of diverse species. Still, it hurts to lose the old trees. I’m still smarting from a tragedy that occurred seven years ago in Farragut Square. A National Park Service contractor mistakenly cut down a living 140-year-old ginkgo tree rather than the dead ash tree it was supposed to remove.

You can never replace a tree like that. Well, you can, but it’ll take you 140 years.

One of the reasons I’m wistful about the trees that are coming down in Franklin Square is that I’ve just finished “The Overstory,” Richard Powers’s Pulitzer-winning novel about how important trees are to humans — or should be. Read that book, and you’ll mourn every single oak, sycamore and tulip poplar that felt the irreversible bite of an ax.

Before I left Franklin Square, I walked over to the southwest corner to look at another of my favorite trees. It’s covered in saucerlike shapes that erupt from the trunk like fungi. These excrescences can’t be good for the tree, but they sure make it distinctive. It’s a tree with character.

There was a white X painted on it, so I guess it’s not long for this world.