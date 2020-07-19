In Montgomery County, the National Park Service agreed to temporarily close part of the Billy Goat Trail, a challenging path at Great Falls along the Potomac River, after the county fire department had to help dozens of people suffering heat-related problems early in the weekend.

Fire department crews came to the aid of another person in the same area on Sunday morning, whom fire department spokesman Pete Piringer described as “delirious” and who was ultimately taken to a hospital. In all, crews have treated dozens of people and given out water to hundreds over the weekend, Piringer said.

Piringer said the temporarily closed section of the trail, called Billy Goat A, ranks among the most challenging in the country, and yet it’s easy for hikers to get to.

“The problem is, it’s an urban environment, so people come down there and aren’t necessarily prepared to deal with it,” Piringer said.

The high temperatures and rising humidity have made for “scorching hot” weather in the region, The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang said Sunday.

Monday “will be the most uncomfortable day of the summer thus far,” according to the Capital Weather Gang. “Temperatures and dew point values will be a few degrees higher than they were Saturday. That combination will result in heat index values ranging from 100 to 110-plus degrees, a very unhealthy level. ”

The extreme heat expected Monday prompted the District to close its public coronavirus testing and grocery distribution sites for the day, although free meal sites will remain open.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) declared a heat emergency for Saturday through Wednesday and opened cooling centers in the city. Locations for the sites can be found at heat.dc.gov.

Even as the heat threatens the health of many, the coronavirus spread in the region remains a concern. Those who go to a cooling center will be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the facility, and those who don’t have one will be provided one. Seating will be spaced apart, D.C. officials said in a news release. Those who need transportation to a cooling center can call the hyperthermia hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.

Officials in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties said they also have been taking special measures to ensure people who don’t have air conditioning at home have somewhere to get cool even as many public buildings remain closed.

Montgomery County opened four cooling centers Sunday and plans to have a dozen open on Monday. Judy Stiles, a spokeswoman for the county, said the centers are especially important because some air-conditioned public spaces are still closed because of the pandemic. Visitors to the centers will have to wear masks and follow six-foot social distancing rules, and the county’s emergency management department is helping coordinate the effort.

“We hope that people don’t need to access the centers, but if they do, they need to be there,” Stiles said.

The forecast also led the county to reschedule appointments for some people who planned to visit a drive-through coronavirus testing site in Germantown between 11 a.m. and noon Monday, said county spokeswoman Mary Anderson. The county is also assessing whether to make changes to testing clinics at other locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, she said.

Officials in Prince George’s County will open three cooling centers Monday with mask and social distancing requirements in place to try to keep visitors safe from the virus.

In suburban Virginia, the city of Alexandria extended the hours for several recreation centers that serve as informal cooling centers, said city spokesman Craig Fifer.

Those who take advantage of the recreation centers will have to fill out a questionnaire and have their temperatures checked by city employees because of the coronavirus emergency. Visitors will be required to wear masks, maintain a distance of six feet and wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer frequently.