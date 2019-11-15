He was the boy who should have been taken to a hospital, but who authorities say suffered for days before his tiny body was tossed into a dumpster, like trash.

He was the boy who wore glasses and was portrayed as a superhero on the cover of his funeral program, giving him a semblance of power in death that he never had in life.

His name was Malachi Lawson and his aunt remembered him as having “a smile that would light up this whole city.” She is quoted as saying that in a Baltimore Sun article that ran in August, after the boy’s body was found in a garbage bag and the two women who should have been taking care of him, his mother and her wife, were charged in his death.

In that same article, his aunt described being haunted by the question, “How could we have helped more?”

How could we have helped more? What could we have done differently? What should we be doing now?

Take note, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young — those are the type of questions that should be asked in the aftermath of violent losses.

Also appropriate: Where did we fail? How can we do better?

Not appropriate: “How can you fault leadership?”

To be fair, when you said that at a news conference Wednesday, you weren’t talking directly about Malachi Lawson. You were talking about all the murders that have happened in Baltimore so far this year, many before you stepped up from City Council president into the role of mayor.

That transition was in May, so that title probably still feels stiff with newness. You’re probably still getting use to how the words of a mayor rise higher and hit the ground with a louder thud than those of a council member. For that, we should probably offer you some leeway for an ill-thought-out statement. Then again, you took on your previous position in 2010. When it comes to the city’s pyramid of power, you’ve been sitting near that narrow tip long enough to know how a not-my-fault statement would rub residents and people who care about Baltimore.

You had to know that it would land with an especially loud thud.

“I’m not committing the murders and that’s what people need to understand,” you said at that news conference. “How can you fault leadership? This has been five years of 300-plus murders. I don’t see it as a lack of leadership.”

To your credit, after the criticism started rolling in, you issued another statement that read, “While no leaders in our city are personally responsible for these crimes, ALL of us have a role to play in stopping them.”

That latter statement though is not what people are going to remember when it comes time to vote for Baltimore’s mayor in 2020, unless your actions give them a reason to point back to it. What they will remember is a leader who deflected blame when he should have been asking, “How can we do better? Where can we best invest our time and funding? How can we ALL work toward turning around a troubling trend that started in 2015?”

That was the year the Freddie Gray riots revealed the public’s deep distrust of the police. It was also the year Baltimore recorded 344 homicides.

Last year, it saw 309 homicides, a number that when considered against its population size, marked the highest rate in the country among large cities.

On Thursday, this year’s homicide count hit 300.

One of those was Jordan Taylor, a 31-year-old Y employee who coached and mentored young people. Authorities say he was killed earlier this month by armed home intruders.

“The Catonsville Y community, which is a tightknit, wonderful group of members, associates, volunteers and families, is suffering a great deal, and, like everyone else, seeking answers to what seems to be an unanswerable question: Why did this happen to Jordan?” John K. Hoey, the CEO of the Y in Central Maryland, wrote in a recent op-ed.

In that same piece, he characterized Baltimore as having “a crisis of leadership.”

Your news conference statement came in response to that criticism.

Several people who hope to run against you for mayor, of course, were quick to express their dismay. So, too, were conservatives who didn’t need much prodding. But even people who want to see you succeed, who want to help reduce violent crime in the city because they know firsthand the cost of that failure, felt let down.

Some vented on social media. Others shared their disappointment with me during recent conversations.

“To me, it sounds like someone who is exhausted,” John P. Comer told me. “It sounds like the system is so hard to change from the inside that some of our leaders have given up.”

I first met Comer years ago, when he was working with teenagers in schools, trying to help them process their feelings about loss through lyrics. He continues to work with young people, but now through an organization he created called “The Architects of Justice.”

“There are many people in the community fighting every day to try to improve the lives and conditions of so many people who are falling victim to this violence,” Comer said. But getting to the root of the violence, he said, means addressing issues such as inadequate housing, dilapidated schools and the lack of opportunities.

He recalled standing in a third-grade classroom and watching a teacher work with a student. The boy didn’t know the alphabet. “I had to step outside the classroom and drop a couple tears because I know what’s waiting for him if he doesn’t get the help he needs,” he said. “We’re talking about mass oppression and mass depression that has been systemically implemented in the city of Baltimore.”

When I asked him about the homicide count, he didn’t say it was not his fault. He said, “This is everyone's problem.”

“We’re all responsible for what’s happening,” echoed Kyla Liggett-Creel in a separate conversation. She works with the Promise Heights Program through the University of Maryland School of Social Work. Recently, she worked with a group of young men who conducted a survey of people ages 18 to 24 in three Baltimore neighborhoods.

Of the 505 people who participated, 24 percent said they didn’t know of any beneficial programs in their communities, and 17 percent said there were none.

Liggett-Creel sent me a copy of the survey. It had 15 questions. The last one read, “What can YOU do to better your community?”

Are you seeing all these questions, Mayor?

No one has any illusion that the task before you isn’t daunting. Likewise, no one is arguing that the people who committed those murders don’t deserve blame. But because, just maybe, a parenting education program or a better-funded child protective services agency or something we haven’t even thought of yet might have saved Malachi Lawson from a horrific death, it’s worth asking, “How could we have helped more?”

No one expects you to have all the right answers, Mayor. We just need to know that you’re at least asking the right questions.

