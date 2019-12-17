On Wednesday morning, activists planned to bring that message directly to Congress.

At the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds, demonstrators were expected to rally at 9 a.m. and highlight images of scenes from the night before: Rallygoers in small towns and big cities, places from Times Square to the U.S. District Court building in Anchorage, demanding that Trump be impeached and removed from office.

“Our goal is to show them the diversity that exists in the support for impeachment,” said Reggie Hubbard, congressional liaison and D.C. strategist for MoveOn, the lead organizer of the protests. “We want them to look out across the country and realize this isn’t partisan. The only ones making it partisan are congressional Republicans.”

The House, which for days has been inching closer to impeaching Trump, is expected to hold a debate Wednesday over whether Trump’s dealings with Ukraine violated his oath of office.

House Democrats, who have led the charge on impeachment, allege that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military support, sought by Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

This week’s demonstrations were organized by about 60 organizations, including MoveOn, Women’s March and the National Association for the NAACP. For the Washington rally, organizers said, they also reached out to veterans groups and government accountability organizations.

“The goal here is to have different types of groups — and different types of people — to show that this is not about party,” Hubbard said. “This is about the Constitution.”