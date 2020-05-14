Elrich noted that Maryland reported nearly 1,100 new infections Thursday, up from 751 the day before.

“That is not the kind of number that I think warrants opening up the state,” he said.

While both Maryland and Virginia are allowing nonessential stores to reopen starting Friday, and relaxing other shutdown measures, Mongtomery and the other suburbs that surround Washington are opting not to do so.

“We don’t see this as a time to relax restrictions,” said Montgomery County health officer Travis Gayles. “In fact we see it as a time to be more aggressive.”

The criticism came as local and federal authorities released economic data showing the dire consequences of the shutdowns triggered by the worldwide pandemic.

More than 103,000 jobless claims were filed last week in the District, Maryland and Virginia — a drop from the 130,997 claims filed the previous week. More than 885,000 people have now sought jobless benefits in the three jurisdictions in recent weeks.

Maryland officials said the state expects to lose at least $925 million in tax revenue by the end of June. Though that’s less than half the worst-case scenario predicted a month ago, the sum will nevertheless force across-the-board cuts over the next several months, officials said. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam said April revenue collections fell 26 percent compared to a year ago.

Concern over reopening too soon is weighing heavily on leaders in region’s most populous areas.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks signed an executive order Thursday continuing the stay-at-home order through June 1. She said the county has not seen the declines in hospitalizations, deaths and new cases — or obtained the quantity of tests and protective equipment — that are necessary to safely reopen.

Alsobrooks, who has been requesting testing kits from the state for weeks, said that before the county begins allowing residents to return to work and gather with their families, there need to be tests available for asymptomatic individuals.

She said about 5,000 tests per week are conducted in the county — mostly focused on individuals with symptoms. The positivity rate in Prince George’s, she said, is 33 percent — compared to the statewide average of 20 percent.

Health office Ernest L. Carter said there were a record of 262 patients hospitalized with covid-19 in Prince George’s this past weekend. But that number has steadily declined this week and is now at 204, he said, and officials are also seeing that the rate of increase of new cases has been slowing, although the case count is still rising. An average of nine Prince Georgians die each day of covid-19.

Officials in Howard Counties said they, too, are not reopening — a decision that came as a relief to shop owner Kelli Myers.

“I took a breath,” said Myers, who owns A Journey from Junk, a boutique in Ellicott City. “It seemed like a bad idea to reopen so soon.”

When the pandemic forced her shop closed in March, Myers, like many of her neighbors, was still steeped in debt from two floods that had ravaged Ellicott City over the last four years. The opportunity to reopen would have given her a much-needed chance to make some money.

But Myers said she wants “more time to turn it around and make sure everyone feels safe in my shop, which is so small.”

For those opening, it was a scramble — especially for cleaning supplies.

Joan Nubie-Miscall, who owns a small gift shop called The Treasure Chest on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has spent the last 12 hours searching for cleaning supplies. She plans to spend lots of time scrubbing down surfaces to make sure her customers, mostly retirees, are safe.

“I looked around yesterday and thought ‘uh oh,’ I could blow through everything I have very quickly,” she said, referencing her very limited supply of Clorox Wipes.

Before Hogan’s announcement on Wednesday evening, Nubie-Miscall said she had mixed feelings about whether to open her shop in the tourist town of Oxford. She feared that visitors from elsewhere would endanger her community. But she is forging ahead, pouring over Google searches and YouTube videos to determine the right amount of alcohol to add to baby wipes to maximize their efficacy.

“I hope it is a soft opening and not a full summer Saturday,” she said.

The District, Maryland Virginia combined to report 93 coronavirus deaths and 2,310 new infections on Thursday. The District had 152 new known cases, bringing the city’s total to 6,736, and eight additional deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 358.

Maryland reported 1,091 new cases, for a total of 35,903. The state reported 57 new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,866. Virginia reported 1,067 new cases, bringing its total to 27,813, and 28 new fatalities, raising its death toll to 955.

The Metro system will start requiring face masks or coverings beginning Monday for all riders, Metro’s Chief Safety Officer Theresa Impastato told board members on Thursday.

The requirement fits in with mask requirements for public transit in Maryland and the District, and Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said the order is one vehicle operators have asked for.

Customers have also indicated on recent Metro surveys that they would feel more comfortable riding transit if passengers were required to wear mask, he said.

Until now, Metro had been recommending that customers wear facial coverings.

Wiedefeld said he didn’t expect stringent enforcement of the new requirement, saying Metro wants to avoid clashes between passengers who aren’t wearing masks and transit police. He said he is hoping customers take personal responsibility for themselves and consider the health of others.

“We will encourage it,” he said. “But we’re not looking to write tickets or anything of that sort.