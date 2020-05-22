The situation has been wrought by three days of light to steady rain across the region. National Weather Service meteorologist Vance Joyner told the newspaper that the rain has come from what’s called a closed upper-low system.
“It is a rare event,” Joyner said. “It’s an atmospheric pattern that’s set up over just to our west, and it’s not moving, really, so it continues to force moisture into our area. As long as it doesn’t move, it’s going to keep bringing more moisture and allowing it to keep raining in our area.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Danville Register & Bee.