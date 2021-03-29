“It’s hard to look at this and think that’s going to reverse course without some sort of intervention,” Michael Powell, a legislative analyst, told a panel of state lawmakers Monday evening. The daily vaccination rate of seniors age 70 to 80, for example, has dropped by about two-thirds, according to Powell’s analysis.

Concerns about seniors falling behind in the vaccination efforts also comes amid concerning trends in the virus’s spread. Cases continue to rise in Maryland, which recorded more than 1,000 new cases daily for 10 of the 12 past days. The state’s test positivity rate has been increasing for 3 1 / 2 weeks, while hospitalizations climbed over the weekend to more than 1,000 patients for the first time in more than five weeks, according to state data. State health officials said the majority of those ill and hospitalized were younger people, however.

The slowing vaccination rate for seniors comes as eligibility expands Tuesday to include Maryland residents age 16 and over with underlying medical conditions, potentially creating more competition for limited vaccine appointments. The supply has also increased by 50,000 doses this week, largely due to an influx of 34,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson doses.

Acting Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said reaching most of the roughly 295,000 remaining seniors “is one of my top priorities.” He set a target of finding and vaccinating 3,500 seniors statewide each week, relying on primary care doctors, community groups and local health departments to persuade them to get the shot.

“That’s going to be a very focused ground game,” Schrader told state lawmakers Monday. “It’s going to be a grind … It’s not going to be an easy thing.”

The state has more than doubled this week a new program to allocate doses to primary care physicians, increasing the number of participating doctors from 37 to 90. Schrader said he hoped seniors would be more willing to get a vaccine from their regular doctor.

Schrader said he was watching the rising cases and hospitalizations closely, but downplayed potential ties to Hogan’s decision to lift most capacity restrictions two weeks ago.

“We don’t want to overreact,” he said.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said in an email that the only trend revealed by contact tracing is an increase in cases tied to out-of-state travel, particularly to Florida but also to Pennsylvania and the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Hogan has urged people to abide by masking and social distancing mandates he left in place.

“The governor and our health experts have said that we are in a race between the vaccines and the variants,” Ricci said. “We must remain cautious and vigilant so that the vaccines prevail.”

State Sen. Clarence K. Lam, (D-Howard), a public health physician, raised alarm that public seems to be letting down their guard too much, too soon, and urged the Hogan administration to issue stronger warnings to residents.

“I’m concerned that we’re reopening faster than we can vaccinate,” Lam said.

The rising caseloads in Maryland are the most pronounced in the region, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.

Maryland’s seven-day average of new daily cases rose to 1,196 on Monday, a threshold last seen on Feb. 12. Nine deaths were reported on Monday as the state’s average daily death toll continues to decline.

Virginia’s seven-day average of new daily cases increased slightly on Monday to 1,506, the highest level since Mar. 3. The commonwealth reported 21 additional deaths.