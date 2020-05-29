Carlos Mejia, 23, was among the few commuters waiting for a train. A carpet cleaner and repair contractor, he was on his way to a rare work assignment. Besides jobs in vacant buildings, most of his orders have dried up, and he understood why.

“It’s a bit too early to be lifting restrictions,” said Mejia, who didn’t intend on taking of advantage of the new guidelines allowing outdoor dining. “I’m not going out or doing anything.”

As Friday approached, no one knew for sure how the region would react, though signs of impatience have bubbled up in recent weeks as sunny days drew crowds back to parks, waterfronts and downtowns. Those who argued to delay the reopening feared that the loosened prohibitions might lead to the same sort of unnerving scenes — thousands of unmasked revelers, standing shoulder-to-shoulder on beaches and boardwalks — that appeared across the country over the Memorial Day weekend.

The difference between many those places and this one, however, is that here, these first, tentative steps toward reopening come at a time when covid-19 remains a pervasive threat. On Thursday, D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 101 virus-related deaths, among the highest single-day counts in the past two weeks.

By Friday’s end, the region expected its total number of infections to eclipse 100,000.

Exactly one week ago, Deborah Birx, the lead coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, announced that the D.C. area had the highest rate of positive tests in the nation.

“So,” she said, “there is still significant virus circulating here.”

Still, with the number of hospitalizations stabilizing, the community spread slowing and testing capabilities expanding, most of the region’s leaders decided they could wait no longer to offer their residents and unraveling economies a measure of relief.

District restaurants can now serve visitors at tables carefully spaced out along sidewalks, and barbers in masks may, by appointment only, trim bushy masses of overgrown hair. In Northern Virginia, shops can allow people to venture inside so long as the venues stay below half their capacity. While Howard County took similar steps, two of Maryland’s hardest hit communities, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, have elected to hold off until next week.

For Komi Akpalo, the news about D.C.’s plan to partially reopen at first brought a sense of relief, even excitement. It had been a rough couple of months for the 29-year-old, who lost his job as a flight attendant because of the pandemic. At last, Akpalo thought to himself, he would get to grab a beer and a bite out in the District on Friday night.

But when he brought up the idea of an outdoor dinner reservation to his longtime partner, Rachel Miner, 29, she balked.

From her makeshift home office Thursday evening, Miner told him she felt a responsibility to her neighbors and the medical community to continue to quarantine. If she stayed in, she argued, Akpalo would have to as well.

“His risk is my risk,” Miner said. “So every choice here has to be a group decision because we live so closely.”

Eventually, Akpalo relented.

“I am a little bit sad that I won’t enjoy the initial euphoria of reopening,” he said, “but she made good points.”

For their Friday night dinner, the couple decided, they will eat more leftover lamb.