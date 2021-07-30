As a Chevy Chase, D.C., resident, I remember that 10 years ago or so, once June 1 rolled around we were always under siege from tiger mosquitoes. I remember throwing mosquito dunks into storm drains and desperately draining every thimbleful of standing water, as well as having to douse myself in repellent just to go outside and pick up the paper. My simple question — where did they all go? I’m loving not having to deal with them, but maybe there’s an article to be written about that?