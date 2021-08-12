PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth’s assistant police chief has been selected for the department’s top job.

Officials announced Wednesday that City Manager Angel Jones chose Renado Prince over two other finalists, The Virginian-Pilot reported. While Prince has been with the department since 2018, he has 38 years of law enforcement experience, spending most of his career in North Carolina. He worked in the Wilmington Police Department and served as Chief of Police at the airport in Jacksonville, N.C. He is also a retired Air Force veteran.

Prince’s familiarity with Portsmouth and the police department helped him land the job since a shorter learning curve would help the city start making transformational change, Jones said.

The last two chiefs were forced out of the post. Former Chief Tonya Chapman raised allegations of systemic racism with the department in 2019 and said she was forced to resign after she tried to modernize Portsmouth’s police culture.

Angela Greene, who replaced Chapman, was fired last year on the same day a judge dismissed felony charges police filed against state Sen. Louise Lucas and 18 others stemming from a protest at the city’s Confederate monument. Greene has since sued the city alleging wrongful termination and defamation.