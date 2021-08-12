Prince’s familiarity with Portsmouth and the police department helped him land the job since a shorter learning curve would help the city start making transformational change, Jones said.
The last two chiefs were forced out of the post. Former Chief Tonya Chapman raised allegations of systemic racism with the department in 2019 and said she was forced to resign after she tried to modernize Portsmouth’s police culture.
Angela Greene, who replaced Chapman, was fired last year on the same day a judge dismissed felony charges police filed against state Sen. Louise Lucas and 18 others stemming from a protest at the city’s Confederate monument. Greene has since sued the city alleging wrongful termination and defamation.