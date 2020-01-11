A certain turbulence often accompanies this upsetting of the natural order of the seasons, and on Saturday the wind blew briskly. At Reagan National Airport, the National Weather Service clocked a headgear-clutching gust of 36 mph. Dulles International Airport came in slightly higher, with a 37-mph gust.

According to Weather Service figures, a 72-degree temperature such as Saturday’s does not become the norm in Washington before the second day of May.

Yearly, by then, ideas of winter have been banished, overcoats are safely stowed and the baseball season is well underway.

It was not clear how many Washington residents decided spontaneously Saturday to assemble under the largely overcast skies to knock the old horsehide about on their own.

But at Nationals Park, baseball fans mingled with Washington Nationals players at the team’s annual Winterfest celebration, an event that may never have seemed more ironically named.

Elsewhere, the Woodrow Wilson High School crew team said it was taking advantage of the weather to get in some practice, tweeting a photo of at least three shells on the dark waters of the Potomac River that had apparently been taken before the gusts began.

Yet no record was set. Washington did not match the 75 degrees of 45 years ago on Jan. 11. The next day’s Washington Post had a picture of four small girls frolicking outdoors with balloons.