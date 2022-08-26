At 93, Friday was indisputably hot, yet not intolerably so

On Friday, on the eve of August’s last weekend, Washington summer, our old friend and sometime foe, seemed to show itself still able to bring the heat, and maybe a touch of humidity, too.
Friday’s attributes seemed both to syumbolize summer and make us aware it was leaving.
It seemed hot but not unmercifully so. Humidity invaded the outskirts of discomfort, but failed to cross the threshhold of misery.
On a brilliant August day, sunlit vistas still stretched before us. But convocations of clouds cast moving shadows across the landscape, hinting at the coming departure of a season of dreams.