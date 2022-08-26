The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
At 93, Friday was indisputably hot, yet not intolerably so

August 26, 2022 at 10:51 p.m. EDT
On Friday, on the eve of August’s last weekend, Washington summer, our old friend and sometime foe, seemed to show itself still able to bring the heat, and maybe a touch of humidity, too.

With an afternoon high of 93, Friday became our hottest day in more than two weeks. It was also our third successive day in the 90s after a happy run of 13 consecutive non-90-degree days.

Friday’s attributes seemed both to syumbolize summer and make us aware it was leaving.

It seemed hot but not unmercifully so. Humidity invaded the outskirts of discomfort, but failed to cross the threshhold of misery.

On a brilliant August day, sunlit vistas still stretched before us. But convocations of clouds cast moving shadows across the landscape, hinting at the coming departure of a season of dreams.

