The center itself purchased 40 light purple surgical masks, Cheng said, and stocked up on hand-sanitizer “just in case.” But it was to little avail, she acknowledged, because far fewer people than usual showed up to eat the center’s popcorn, watch its New Year’s performances or try their hand at Chinese calligraphy.

“I don’t know if the coronavirus is why they stayed away, but maybe,” Cheng said.

The virus, a mysterious pneumonia-like illness that emerged in China’s Wuhan region in late 2019, has claimed at least 56 lives in China, triggering emergency health measures and spurring global panic. As cases surge worldwide — in places including France, Japan and Taiwan — the United States confirmed its fifth infection this weekend.

The outbreak came just a few days before the Lunar New Year festival, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar. Beijing and other large Chinese cities canceled their celebrations in a bid to help contain the virus.

In D.C., the parade went on. As Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) led the way, dancing dragons, children spinning Chinese yo-yos and a man dressed as a panda marched down H Street NW to the beat ofsnare drums and the cry of red vuvuzelas, inspiring cheers and selfies — some featuring face masks.

Changdae Kim struggled to stay focused on the festivities. As he sold tickets to upcoming events behind a table in the community center, his thoughts drifted to his girlfriend, who is earning a business degree in China.

A week ago, after reading about the coronavirus online, Kim, a Korean American resident of the District, broached the topic during the couple’s daily FaceTime call. He told his girlfriend to stay inside, and she said she would, promising to stock up on food.

Kim, 28, asks her regularly for updates about the virus. Though his girlfriend lives far from Wuhan, everyone around her is freaking out, she’s told him. Whenever someone offers surgical masks for sale online, she said, the masks are gone within minutes.

“She’s constantly afraid about it,” Kim said.

As he puffed on a cigar and eyed passing parade-goers, Kit Lee said he also fears for loved ones in China. Relatives on both his mother’s and father’s sides of the family still live in the country, Lee said, though none are near Wuhan.

Lee, a 51-year-old resident of Fairfax, emigrated from China in 1979. His mother, who also immigrated to the United States, called her family in China on Sunday morning. All are healthy and coronavirus-free so far, Lee said — and all of them vowed never to go outside without face masks.

Halfway around the world, Lee’s son is following a similar doctrine.

Brandon Lee first learned about the coronavirus during AP Biology class at Falls Church High School last week, he said. The lesson lingered. Biting into “chasu bao” — a golden-brown bun filled with pork — on Sunday, the 17-year-old pointed to his pocket.

“I’ve got a mask right here,” he said, “and I’m putting it on the minute I finish eating this.”

Others took different precautions.

Sue Hsu, 73, and her daughter Susan Hsu, 40, were determined to bring Susan’s 2-year-old son to see the special New Year’s parade. But they weren’t taking any chances: They bundled the boy behind a blockade of blankets in his blue stroller and packed extra Amazon-brand wet wipes. Thirty minutes into the parade, Sue had already wiped her grandson down once.

“I’m worried,” said Sue, who is Taiwanese American and has relatives in Taiwan. “I watch YouTube news clips about the virus every day.”

Still, some displayed little concern about germs, coronaviral or otherwise.

Midway through the parade, children danced through the streets, flinging handfuls of plastic-wrapped fortune cookies into the air. A little girl in a long red coat picked one off the pavement and offered it to a police officer.