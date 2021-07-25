The high was 91, one degree above normal.
But Earth does not stand still for our seasons. If we allot 13 weeks to summer, we are heading toward the season’s midpoint.
We have summer heat. Also its humidity. But one of summer’s greatest attractions, its endless daylight, seems to be ebbing. Already, the sun has begun to rise after 6 a.m. and set before 8:30 p.m. We have lost 32 minutes of daylight since the 14 hours, 54 minutes of June 20.
Hot days may still come, many of them and soon. But for the luxuriously extended days of impossibly early dawns and long-delayed sunsets, for those days of fond memory, wait ‘til next year.