What they don’t tell us though is what, if any, treatments or special care Durant may be receiving that make it possible for him and several other professional athletes to seemingly shake off a potentially deadly virus as if it was little more than a common cold.

In the last week of December, 21 National Football League players tested positive for the virus. But not one ended up in a hospital or on a ventilator. In a few days, they’ll all be back on the field banging into each other with reckless abandon.

“I’m alive,” Durant, who was asymptomatic when he tested positive last March, told The Post in a May interview. “That’s it. That’s all I can tell you. I’m good. The unknown is always scary, but I had a lot of support. I knew if I needed anything, I could call someone. ”

Good for Durant. But what about the rest of us?

The vaccine rollout appears to have bogged down. But not the virus. The coronavirus is spreading faster than ever, with hospitalizations and deaths from infections increasing daily.

I called Reed V. Tuckson, former D.C. health commissioner and chairman of the Black Coalition Against Covid-19. The group is hosting a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday that will address many questions about the vaccine and what must be done to survive a pandemic that is killing Black people at three times the rate of Whites.

Tuckson told me that not having underlying medical conditions — like diabetes, heart disease, asthma and obesity — does improve one’s chances of surviving covid-19. Of course underlying medical conditions impact a significant number of African Americans.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t improve our chances of survival by eating healthier, getting exercise and adequate rest.

Anything to keep from having to go a hospital these days.

The United States again set a record for coronavirus hospitalizations, with more than 128,000 people on Monday receiving inpatient treatment nationwide, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. That figure represents an increase of more than 2,800 patients from the previous day.

The largest jump was reported in California, where more than 22,000 patients were hospitalized with covid-19 as of Monday, more than any other state. Highlighting the dire toll that the surge is taking, ambulance crews in hard-hit Los Angeles County were told Monday to ration their use of oxygen due to widespread shortages at hospitals. Ambulances have also been directed not to bring patients to the hospital if they have effectively no chance of survival, according to the Los Angeles Times.

So, best to avoid needing to go a hospital if at all possible. Wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash your hands — that simple bit of advice is as crucial now as it was at the beginning of the pandemic.

“One important thing that often gets overlooked is rest,” Tuckson said. “Give your body a chance to heal, and that means sleep. Don’t get stressed out, emotionally or physically. Eat a healthy diet. As much as we might want to treat ourselves with ‘comfort foods,’ now is not the time to overdo it with cupcakes and cookies. Give the body the nutrients that it needs. And make sure you drink enough water. Stay hydrated.

“If things like multivitamins and zinc make you feel psychologically better, okay,” Tuckson said. “But everything in moderation and know that there are no magic cures. A vaccine is on the way so do what you can to stay healthy until you can get that shot.”

He said if someone is worried they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, the first thing they should do is take their temperature.

“I’d check for a fever. I’d check for loss of taste and/or smell and shortness of breath,” Tuckson said. “Then I’d get tested and go isolate until I got the results.”

He’d also make note of when the symptoms first appeared and try to recall who he came in contact with. And if the test results came back positive, he’d try to reach the people who may have been infected.

“I’d feel morally responsible to alert those people whose homes I had visited or who had visited my home,” he said. “I’d want them to get tested. I’d be careful not to give the appearance of blaming anybody. You want to watch the symptoms and if you find that you are having trouble breathing or you have a fever that doesn’t break, then you need to go to the hospital emergency room for further evaluation.”

But maybe we can do like the pros and avoid hospitalization. Maybe we can get ourselves in better physical condition. Maybe we can stay healthy enough so that even if we get the disease the odds of survival will be heavily in our favor.