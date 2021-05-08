Of course, the text that’s shown at the beginning of each episode of “Atlantic Crossing” is “Inspired by true events,” not “This is a documentary, folks.” And while the Pooks Hill on screen is nothing like the real one, it is true that Crown Princess Martha was an object of fascination during her time in the United States. While her husband and his father, King Haakon VII, stayed in London to support the Allied fight against the Nazis, she was stateside, reminding Americans of the war that was raging across the ocean.