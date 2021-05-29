Norway’s King Haakon was so thankful for the attention shown the royals that he awarded the Medal of St. Olav to several members of the Secret Service. They included Scott W. Helsing, who received a letter in March 1947 from Norway’s ambassador, Wilhelm Morgenstierne, who noted that it was “in recognition for your services in a supervisory capacity during your assignment to the protection of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Martha and the Royal Family during their stay in the United States.”