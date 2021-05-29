The Norwegian royal family’s time in the Washington area was the subject of a recent Answer Man column. Martha and her children — Princess Ragnhild, 10 years old when they arrived; Princess Astrid, 8; and 3-year-old Prince Harald, the heir to the Norwegian throne — captivated the capital, not least because they came across as regular people.
Of course, they were never going to be “regular,” not least because they were potential targets. Their country was occupied by the Nazis, after all. In “Atlantic Crossing,” officials from the U.S. Secret Service are never far from the princess and her children.
And so it was in reality. An internal Secret Service account of those years describes how President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the agency to safeguard the family, first at their temporary home in Massachusetts near Cape Cod, then in Bethesda.
The 103-acre Pooks Hill estate “was thoroughly surveyed by Secret Service officials, and safeguards — invisible rays encircling the mansion, flood lights, fences, firefighting equipment, additional telephones, etc. — were quickly installed,” according to the Secret Service.
Under the watchful eyes of the Secret Service, the royals entertained visitors. Agents also accompanied Martha when she went shopping and attended events. A governess taught the princesses on the grounds. According to the Secret Service history, it “was considered simpler to protect them at home than among hundreds at a public school.”
In his memoir, “Special Agent: A Quarter Century with the Treasury Department and the Secret Service,” Frank Wilson, head of the Secret Service from 1936 to 1947, wrote: “Many a night I dropped by [Pooks Hill] unannounced and inspected their home to see if the agents of the protection detail were on the job.”
Once, while driving through Rock Creek Park, Wilson recognized a Secret Service car parked near a playground. At first he thought the agents were goldbricking it, then he saw Harald on a swing. Satisfied his staff was on the job, Wilson prepared to drive away. Suddenly, his car door flew open and an ominous voice asked, “Waiting for somebody?”
It was one of the agents, who sheepishly explained that Wilson had looked suspicious.
Norway’s King Haakon was so thankful for the attention shown the royals that he awarded the Medal of St. Olav to several members of the Secret Service. They included Scott W. Helsing, who received a letter in March 1947 from Norway’s ambassador, Wilhelm Morgenstierne, who noted that it was “in recognition for your services in a supervisory capacity during your assignment to the protection of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Martha and the Royal Family during their stay in the United States.”
Morgenstierne included an autographed photo of the princess and her children.
William R. Barker also was awarded the Order of St. Olav, though his decoration was among those held in a State Department storeroom for 11 years. The feds were unsure whether it was appropriate for a retired U.S. government employee to receive an award from a foreign power. By the time legislation allowing it was passed in 1958, Barker had died and the award was sent to his son, Robert.
Other Secret Service personnel who received the Order of St. Olav were Harry D. Anheier, James J. Maloney, Albert L. Peck, Thomas H. Rowland and Wilson, the chief.
Years later, Wilson recalled the day he had watched Harald swing in the Rock Creek Park playground. Harald had fallen in with two other boys who had no idea they were playing with the future king of Norway.
“Hi, Chief! Want to swing with us?” the prince cried. The head of the Secret Service demurred.
Wrote Wilson in his memoir: “After the war Prince Harald did not want to go back to Norway. I saw him the day before he sailed, and he said sadly, ‘I like all the boys here, Chief Wilson, and we have a lot of fun. I don’t know any boys over there.’”
Fooled on the hill
In his column, Answer Man wrote that the Tudor-style mansion the royal family occupied at Pooks Hill was where the Marriott hotel now sits. Several readers pointed out that it was farther up the hill and to the west.
