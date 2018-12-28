THE DISTRICT

Attacker sought in NW sexual assaults

D.C. police are searching for one man who they say sexually assaulted two women in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

The first case occurred about 3:15 a.m. on July 15, police said, when a man armed with a knife knocked on the door of a residence in the 5500 block of Eighth Street NW.

Police said a woman answered and was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted.

On Oct. 21 at about 6:45 a.m., police said, the same man approached a person in the nearby 500 block of Longfellow Street NW and sexually assaulted the person in an alley.

Authorities did not provide a description of the attacker but released video surveillance of him running from the scene.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Arrest made in June killing in Pr. George's

A Maryland man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another man in Prince George’s County in June, authorities said Friday.

On June 26 around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Binghampton Place in Upper Marlboro for a report of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. James Puryear, 22, of Bowie had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

On Friday, police said they arrested 23-year-old Alhaji Bah of Bowie, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder. The shooting stemmed from a dispute between Bah and Puryear, who were acquaintances, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Man accused of filming teen in fitting room

A Virginia man was arrested this week after a teenage girl reported being filmed in a dressing room at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax County, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded to a call about 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve after the teen reported seeing a black device pointing down from the wall of her dressing room at a Forever 21 store and that she suspected photos were being taken, Fairfax County police said.

Mumtaz Rauf, 39, of Alexandria, who was seen exiting the store, was arrested with a pinhole camera and battery-powered Bluetooth transmitter that police suspect was used to remotely gather images from fitting rooms, authorities said. Rauf was charged with unlawful filming of a minor, a felony.

— Justin Wm. Moyer