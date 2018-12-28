D.C. police are searching for one man who they say sexually assaulted two women in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.
The first case occurred about 3:15 a.m. on July 15, police said, when a man armed with a knife knocked on the door of a residence in the 5500 block of Eighth Street NW.
Police said a woman answered and was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted.
On Oct. 21 at about 6:45 a.m., police said, the same man approached a person in the nearby 500 block of Longfellow Street NW and sexually assaulted the person in an alley.
Authorities did not provide a description of the attacker but released video surveillance of him running from the scene.
— Peter Hermann
A Maryland man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another man in Prince George’s County in June, authorities said Friday.
On June 26 around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Binghampton Place in Upper Marlboro for a report of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. James Puryear, 22, of Bowie had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
On Friday, police said they arrested 23-year-old Alhaji Bah of Bowie, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder. The shooting stemmed from a dispute between Bah and Puryear, who were acquaintances, police said.
— Justin Wm. Moyer
A Virginia man was arrested this week after a teenage girl reported being filmed in a dressing room at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax County, authorities said Thursday.
Officers responded to a call about 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve after the teen reported seeing a black device pointing down from the wall of her dressing room at a Forever 21 store and that she suspected photos were being taken, Fairfax County police said.
Mumtaz Rauf, 39, of Alexandria, who was seen exiting the store, was arrested with a pinhole camera and battery-powered Bluetooth transmitter that police suspect was used to remotely gather images from fitting rooms, authorities said. Rauf was charged with unlawful filming of a minor, a felony.
— Justin Wm. Moyer