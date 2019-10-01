The defense also is asking the judge to block or restrict prosecutors from using evidence of other crimes or bad acts during the trial.
Ramos has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible, Maryland’s version of the insanity defense. He’s charged with five counts of first-degree murder and other charges.
Three days of jury selection are scheduled to begin Oct. 30. The trial is set to start Nov. 4.
