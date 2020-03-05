Attorneys have been wrangling about a visit a forensic psychologist retained by prosecutors made to the detention center where Ramos has been held. Court papers say the psychologist has referenced that he interviewed numerous witnesses at the facility to prepare for the not-criminally-responsible portion of the case, which is scheduled for June.
Ramos pleaded guilty to a 23-count indictment in October to killing John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith in the 2018 newsroom rampage at the Capital Gazette.
During a court hearing in October, Judge Laura Ripken said a report from the state health department concluded Ramos is legally sane. But Ramos’ lawyers say experts for the defense have reached a different conclusion.
If Ramos were found not criminally responsible, he would be committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital.
