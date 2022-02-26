“That was a super group of kids,” Hill said. Even after teaching French for 36 years at that point, he still wishes he could have taught them more. “That’s what’s kept me in education, the challenge.”

Hill now teaches French at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School and Broadway High School. He has seen changes, reached milestones and weathered challenges. This year he achieved a milestone that few teachers do — this is Hill’s 50th year as a teacher. He has taught 43 of those years in Rockingham County Public Schools and is currently the longest serving employee.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hill began his career in Greensville County Public Schools, south of Richmond near the North Carolina border. He had studied French in college, along with Russian. He taught both languages in Greensville in the hopes of keeping his Russian in use.

It has long gone, Hill said. Although his parents were surprised when they took a family trip to the former Soviet Union after Hill graduated college and “after four years, you can’t speak a lick of Russian,” Hill said, quoting his father.

Language isn’t something that comes naturally to Hill, although there must be some latent talent, but is supplemented with a love for language. Hill also loves to write, and both of his sons share a love of language, as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“In eighth grade I actually studied Latin because my plan was to go into the medical field,” Hill said. But when another slot in his schedule opened up he added French and really enjoyed it. His senior year he had a classmate from Normandy with whom he enjoyed conversing and decided to keep going with it.

Advertisement

Hill met his wife in Emporia in Greensville County, where he started his teaching career. They moved back to Rockingham County, which is where Hill grew up, in 1979, jobless.

Hill was considering taking a job with Massanutten Military Academy and lamenting the changes that would have to be made to his long hair if he did, when Rockingham County Public Schools responded to his inquiry for a position.

Story continues below advertisement

There are a lot of changes in education that Hill could talk about, but there is one thing that Hill knows hasn’t changed, and that’s the kids.

“They all want to be successful, and it’s our job to make them successful,” Hill said. “If there is nothing else I do, I do this.”

The desire to succeed may not be evident on their faces or their behavior on a day-to-day basis, Hill said. But that’s all more reason to focus efforts and double down on their success.

Advertisement

“It’s important to make them feel even more welcome and confident,” Hill said.

It’s not always easy, but school is Hill’s happy place. Even on days when he doesn’t feel on top of his game or something is going on with his family or a couple of teenagers get mad when he tells them to stop kissing in the hall, school is still therapeutic.

Story continues below advertisement

But there is a season for all things.

Fifty years is a long time, the 72-year-old said. And this one will be his last. Besides 50 being a nice round number, Hill had a meeting last year with his doctor who assured him he was in good health. Hill expressed his hope that he takes after his mother, who lived to be 91.

Hill had been saying for the last 10 years or so, “I’ll retire in a two years, I’ll retire in two years.” It’s not for a lack of passion for the profession or a slowing of energy that Hill is retiring. But it was Hill’s wife that told him, that if he takes after his mother, that’s still only 20 years to do something else. And that struck Hill.

So what’s next? Hill and his wife live in the 1840s farmhouse that his family came into possession of in the 1940s. It’s in need of renovation, Hill said.

But, there is always the dream of buying property in France and building a small home.