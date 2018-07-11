BALTIMORE — A Baltimore city audit says that at least 11 people were paid by a city youth employment program for work they didn’t do last summer.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a decades-old program that employs city residents aged 14 to 21 during summer used “pay cards” instead of paychecks to compensate participants last year.

Released on Wednesday, the audit narrowed in on pay cards issued by YouthWorks that were never activated. YouthWorks has confirmed 11 of those involved improper payments and roughly $3,750 was not recouped.

The audit says a lack of oversight allowed people who didn’t work to be paid.

About 7,500 people were employed through the program last year. Mayor Catherine E. Pugh says the city needs to put in place more oversight.

