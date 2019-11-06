According to the audit, department officials were “unaware of revenue which was available for use.”
City Auditor Josh Pasch said that after officials flagged the issue, the majority of the funding was directed toward improvements at the city’s Quarantine Road Landfill. Pasch told the city spending board that the public works department must perform periodic account analysis to ensure “things don’t slip through the cracks.”
