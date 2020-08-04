“She was the kind of gal that anywhere she went, you’d want to be with Audrey,” said Jim Conley, her husband of 55 years. She died in May of covid-19 at age 81.

Both born in New York City, the couple met on Long Island, dating “on and off. . . . Well, she had a steady boyfriend at the time,” her husband said. He went off to the Air Force and was in Okinawa when a mutual friend told him she had married.

“What! Audrey is supposed to marry me!” Jim Conley said he exclaimed.

When he returned from the service in 1960, they ran into each other at a Long Island bar just after she had separated from her first husband. They resumed dating, but both also played the field and enjoyed the single life. Then Jim got a job offer with TWA in Kansas City, Mo., and decided it was time to settle down.

They married and moved to the Midwest, where Audrey — who had two children from her first marriage — surprised him one day, saying that she was going to nursing school. She graduated from what was St. Luke’s nursing school in Kansas City as president of her class and worked at several hospitals, finding the most satisfaction in the wing that dealt with psychiatric patients.

“She was witty and straightforward. She didn’t mince words . . . but in a nice way,” Jim Conley said. “She loved nursing. She worked from geriatrics to pediatrics and everything in between. But she had a special feeling for mental health.”

Once, she brought four or five of her psychiatric patients with her to her son Bud’s high school wrestling match, where she cheered enthusiastically.

After the family, now with four children, moved to the D.C. area for Jim Conley’s job with the machinists union, they settled in Crofton, Md., for 35 years. She began working at Georgetown University Hospital and drove into the city from Anne Arundel County every day with her husband.

“She was a talker — she kept my mind off the traffic,” her husband said.

In May 2013, the couple was involved in a serious collision while coming back from a high school fundraiser. Firefighters had to cut them both out of their overturned car. They were flown to different hospitals: Audrey to Johns Hopkins and Jim to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“She was touch-and-go. We really didn’t know if she’d make it or not,” her husband recalled. Eventually, she was released to a convalescence center in Crofton, where she had previously worked and where the family learned she had dementia.

“I told her you’re going to be ‘Queen for a Day’ every day for the rest of your life,” Jim Conley said, referring to a popular 1950s television show. They left their wide social circle in the Crofton area and moved to a smaller home in Virginia, where after three years, Audrey Conley entered the Birmingham Green continuing-care facility in Manassas.

She contracted covid-19 there and was sent to Prince William Medical Center. Her husband was able to visit twice, and the family shared video phone calls with her. He was in her room during one of those calls on May 4.

“Everyone was talking at once, and she was just lying there with her eyes closed,” he recalled. “I said to her, ‘Honey if you can hear us, open those big, beautiful blue eyes.’ She did, momentarily.”