“Many think that posing is simply taking a certain prescribed position and holding it for a stated length of time, and that outside the physical strain it is easy,” Munson once said. “Try it and see.”

Munson was born in 1891 in Rochester, N.Y., and raised by a single mother. In her teens, Munson performed as a dancer in provincial vaudeville houses. By 1909, she was on Broadway in a show called “Girlies,” one of 60 young women in the chorus line. “None of them twenty,” promised a newspaper ad. “None of them married.”

A photographer named Felix Benedict Herzog seems to be the first artist to have asked Munson to pose. Soon after that, she was posing for such Beaux Arts masters as Daniel Chester French. She was the model for the large gilded figure atop New York’s Municipal Building. She is the centerpiece of the Maine Monument in Central Park. Three-quarters of the statues at the 1915 world’s fair in San Francisco were based on Munson, so many that she was dubbed “the Exposition Girl.”

In his 2016 book about Munson, “The Curse of Beauty,” author James Bone writes: “Audrey posed for photographers, illustrators, painters, sculptors, and one tapestry weaver, generating hundreds of works — illustrations for books and magazines, stained-glass windows, oil paintings, and bronze and marble sculptures.”

Munson took her work seriously. She did not wear a corset, which she believed ruined women’s bodies. She was careful with her diet. She did not stay out late. And she did not date artists.

Munson may have been commodified, but she tried to retain some agency over her career. She joined the Art Workers’ Club for Women, a group formed to protect models such as herself, and tried to mentor newcomers.

In 1915, Munson was the star of a Broadway production called “The Fashion Show,” a plotless production featuring models wearing the latest clothing styles, interspersed with music.

One week into the show, a man Munson described as “prominent in the theatrical world” entered her dressing room, grabbed her in a bear hug and kissed her on the shoulder.

Munson protested and ordered him out. Before leaving, the man hissed, “You will have cause to remember this!”

Bone, Munson’s biographer, suggests this was the show’s producer, Edward Franklin Albee. “The Fashion Show” closed a week later.

Munson first appeared on film in 1915’s “Inspiration.” No copies exist, though it’s known that she played an artists’ model and appeared naked in it — a first time for a mainstream film, apparently.

Her next film was “Purity.” As it was described in 1916: “It depicts the story of a sculptor who, while wandering through the woods one day, accidentally happens upon a young girl bathing in a crystal pool.”

The girl is Munson, playing the role of Purity Worth. Purity’s writer boyfriend, Thomas Darcy, had been unable to find a publisher for his poems. Purity poses naked for the sculptor, earning $500 that she secretly uses to publish Darcy’s poems.

Darcy is incensed when he discovers Purity posed nude in front of another man, but when he learns she did it for him, he begs forgiveness. Not the most feminist message, but it was 1916.

“Purity” was thought to be lost. But in 1993, a copy was found in France. It is not available online, though a few museums now have copies. Bone was able to see it at the British Museum. The 90-minute film was, he said, a revelation.

“It’s much more sophisticated than I imagined early silent films would be,” Bone told me.

We tend to think of silent films as short, jittery slapstick, but many were quite elaborate.

“Purity” was shot in the countryside around Santa Barbara, Calif. It featured a cast of 200, many of them dancers who cavort in a dell. Some frames were hand-tinted red for dramatic effect.

“The second thing was how risque it was,” Bone said. “Audrey Munson spends a lot of time on screen in a gauzy costume with her breasts popping out, which is clearly a large part of the movie.”

It was this aspect that got “Purity” banned in Washington in 1916. In other cities, edits were made before it could be shown.

Munson was unapologetic about her career, writing, “That which is the immodesty of other women has been my virtue — my willingness that the world should gaze upon my figure unadorned.”

It was not Munson’s body that let her down, though, it was her mind.

Up next: The fall of Audrey Munson.

