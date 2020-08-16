“We have a very, very close-knit family, very, very tight. And we have a hole in our fabric,” said Tia Levy, Graham’s aunt. “He was our baby.”
Lonnie Herriott , 61, also died in the explosion, and seven others were injured.
The explosion’s exact cause remains unknown. Baltimore Gas and Electric said all of its equipment had been operating safely, and that investigators would now examine customer-owned gas piping and appliances.
Graham, who was staying over at a friend’s home when the explosion occurred, was a Morgan State University electrical engineering student. He had recently launched his own clothing line, family members said.
An outside community vigil for the explosion’s victims was scheduled for Monday night.
