Three people inside were shot but able to escape, Searfoss said. Responders encountered the victims outside the home, who told them the shooter was still inside, according to the agency. Chesterfield County and Richmond police tactical teams found the body of Raymond Morlock Jr., 56, during a search, the statement said.
One victim was airlifted to a hospital and two others were taken by ambulance, news outlets reported. Their conditions weren’t given.
The sheriff’s office did not identify the victims or detail their relationships to Morlock.
