The newspaper reports the FBI started investigating Perwaiz last year after receiving a hospital employee’s tip. An FBI affidavit focuses on four unidentified patients and says Perwaiz repeatedly subjected Medicaid patients to procedures. The affidavit mentions hysterectomies and tubal ligation among others.
Perwaiz attorney Lawrence Woodward said his client wasn’t a flight risk and knew for about two weeks he was under investigation.
